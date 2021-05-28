Florida girl stabbed 114 times by 14-year-old classmate, state attorney says

A Florida teen accused of stabbing his 13-year-old classmate will be tried as an adult, according to a grand jury indictment released Thursday.
Aiden Fucci, 14, is accused of stabbing Tristyn Bailey 114 times and leaving her body in a wooded area in St. Johns County earlier this month.
According to court documents, Fucci admitted to being with Bailey on May 8, the day she died, and pushing her down.
St. Johns County Sheriff's Office deputies said two people matching their descriptions can be seen walking towards the wooded area on surveillance footage, but only one person resembling Fucci can be seen walking back.
An outfit matching the one seen in the video was found at Fucci's home and the clothes tested positive for blood, according to court documents.
R.J. Larizza, state attorney for the 7th Judicial Circuit, said the brutal attack called for a more severe charge.
"At least 49 of those stab wounds were to the hands, arms and the head. They were defensive in nature," Larizza said.
Premeditation was also indicated by statements Fucci made to witnesses in the weeks leading up to the murder that he "intended to kill someone by taking them in the woods and stabbing them," Larizza said.
While Bailey was still missing, Fucci posted a selfie to Snapchat while flashing a peace sign from the back of a police vehicle.
"Hey guys has anybody seen Tristyn lately" was written over the selfie.
After Thursday's news conference, Bailey’s family released a statement recognizing the work of the sheriff's office and state attorney's office while thanking people in the community for their support.
Read the family statement below:
