State's cases rise by 2,338 day after 2,327; deaths' increase 86 vs. 56

Florida gained the most daily coronavirus deaths and cases in the nation Thursday. The cases rose by 2,338, which was 11 more than the U.S. high the day before, as deaths increased by 86 after 56, the Florida Health Department announced. Also, the state's daily first-time positivity rate remained below the target 5 percent for the 18th day in a row, at 3.2, the lowest since last June, and Palm Beach County was below the rate for 22 consecutive days at 2.33 percent, the lowest since last October.