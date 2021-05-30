5 killed, 5 seriously injured in Boca Raton crash

Five people were killed and five others seriously injured in a crash early Sunday morning in Boca Raton.
According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, a 2013 Hyundai Genesis containing 8 people was traveling eastbound on Camino Real at a high rate of speed at 12:35 a.m. approaching the intersection of Sanibel Drive.
As the Hyundai neared the intersection the driver lost control of the vehicle, which started rotating counter clockwise and entered the raised grassy median.
The Hyundai's front bumper struck a concrete light pole and began sliding sideways through the grass and then rolling.
As the Hyundai began rolling, it departed the median and entered the westbound lanes of Camino Real, where all 6 passengers in the rear of the vehicle were ejected.
The Hyundai landed upside down on top of a 2014 Mercedes C250 containing 2 people.
The 58-year-old driver and 55-year-old passenger of the Mercedes were transported to Delray Medical Center where they were later pronounced deceased.
The 18-year-old driver, 13-year-old front passenger, and one of the rear passengers, 13, of the Hyundai were pronounced deceased at the scene by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.
Four of the other rear passengers of the Hyundai, ages 14-16, were transported to local hospitals with serious injuries and one of them, 14, with critical injuries.
PBSO said alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the crash.
Scripps Only Content 2021