West Palm Beach officials provide update on water advisory

The city of West Palm Beach held a news conference Sunday morning to provide an update on the drinking water advisory.
Mayor Keith James and Dr. Poonam Kalkat, the city's director of public utilities, discussed the latest during a news conference at City Hall.
The city has established several water distribution sites after West Palm Beach issued a drinking water advisory for the vulernable population, including the elderly and children under 6.
West Palm Beach issued the advisory late Friday after elevated levels of a toxin produced by cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, were detected in some raw water samples.
