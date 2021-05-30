State won't report coronavirus data during Memorial Day weekend

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 10.8 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 18th in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is fifth at 73.0 with Washington state No. 1 at 103.1 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Virgin Islands was highest at 117.5.