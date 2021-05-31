Pedestrian, dog killed in crash in Indian River County

A pedestrian and his dog were killed in a crash in Indian River County Monday evening.
The crash shut down the northbound and southbound lanes of A1A at 920 Highway, near The Dunes community.
According to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, a driver lost control of a vehicle and struck a man and his dog. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Scripps Only Content 2021