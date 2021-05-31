Mast urges corps to scrap one possible Lake O release schedule

"Under no circumstances should lobbyists for the sugar industry be empowered to write the Lake Okeechobee System Operating Manual, which determines when toxic discharges from Lake Okeechobee are sent to the coastal estuaries… participation on the Project Delivery Team for LOSOM is limited to representatives of government agencies. The public is not allowed to participate except during limited public comment periods during the meetings. Nonetheless, two lobbyists for the Florida Sugar Cane League, Tom MacVicar and Bill Baker, are participating as members of the PDT and have written one of the remaining plans that is still under consideration."