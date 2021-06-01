Mast, others urge Army Corps to end harmful water discharges

June 1, 2021 at 11:36 AM EDT - Updated June 1 at 11:56 AM

Community leaders from across Florida, including U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, will hold a news conference Tuesday to call on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to select a balanced water release schedule from Lake Okeechobee.

The news conference is scheduled to be held at the Port Mayaca Lock And Dam around 11:30 a.m.

The Army Corps' current discharge schedules are based on data more than a decade old, and the group is working on a new schedule that is set to be released in July.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has called for a balanced schedule in an effort to avoid both flooding and toxic algae.

Mast said he believes there is an 80% chance Lake Okeechobee discharges into the St. Lucie River will end.

Leaders said they want a plan that sends more water south and eliminates harmful discharges to the St. Lucie, Caloosahatchee, and Lake Worth Lagoon.

They are urging the Army Corps to pick a schedule "that benefits all Floridians, the environment, public health, and the economy."

