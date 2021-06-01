Mike Marshall, 1st reliever to win Cy Young, dies at 78

In this August 1974 file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Mike Marshall throws to a New York Mets batter during a baseball game in New York. Marshall, who became the first reliever to win the Cy Young Award while pitching for the Dodgers and eight other major league teams in both leagues, has died. Marshall, 78, died Monday night, May 31, 2021, in Zephyrhills, Fla., according to the Dodgers, who spoke Tuesday to his daughter, Rebekah. She said he had been in hospice care, but did not give a cause of death. (Source: AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)