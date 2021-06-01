Nikki Fried files paperwork to run for governor in 2022

The worst kept secret in Florida politics has been made official: Nikki Fried is running for governor.
Paperwork filed by the Florida Department of State shows that the state's agriculture commissioner will seek to challenge Republican incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2022.
The 43-year-old Fort Lauderdale attorney was the only Democrat to win a statewide election in 2018 and is the lone Democrat in the governor's cabinet.
Fried has frequently hinted at the idea in the past, including last month's video vowing "something new" come June 1.
The announcement means she will be up against U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., in the gubernatorial race. Crist, who announced last month that he was running, has previously served as Florida's governor, but he was a Republican at the time.
Democrats will be forced to choose between a young up-and-comer in the Democratic Party who has been one of DeSantis' most vocal critics since arriving in Tallahassee or an established politician who will likely have to answer criticism for his history of waffling from Republican to independent to Democrat.
If she were to win, Fried would become the first female governor in Florida's history.
