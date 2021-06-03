LIVE: Crews to break ground on new high school in Palm Beach County

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:
Construction crews on Thursday will break ground on a new state-of-the-art high school in Palm Beach County that's expected to reduce overcrowding at several schools in the area.
Currently nicknamed "OOO High School," the new school will be located on Lyons Road, just north of Woodlands Middle School. It will get an official name in the future.
Officials with the School District of Palm Beach County said the three-story school will house 2,700 students and reduce overcrowding at John I. Leonard High School, Palm Beach Central High School, Santaluces High School, and Park Vista High School.
It's expected that some students currently at those schools will be rezoned for OOO High School, which is scheduled to open in August of 2023.
The school will feature a state-of-the-art media center, high-tech auditorium, 4,000-seat stadium, gymnasium, baseball and softball fields, weight room, wrestling room, as well as two additional practice fields.
