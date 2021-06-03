LIVE: Florida governor kicks off 2021 Python Challenge

LIVE: Florida governor kicks off 2021 Python Challenge
June 3, 2021 at 9:41 AM EDT - Updated June 3 at 10:41 AM

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday is visiting the Everglades to kick off registration for the 2021 Python Challenge.

The 10-day python removal competition begins at 8 a.m. on July 9 and ends at 5 p.m. on July 18.

To learn more about the Python Challenge and to register, click here.

DeSantis signed Florida's new budget on Tuesday, which allocates more than $625 million for environmental causes, including more than $415 million for Everglades restoration projects and $302 million for targeted water quality improvements.

Scripps Only Content 2021