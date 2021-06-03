South Fla. mayors urge DeSantis to reconsider vaccine rules for cruises

Dear Governor DeSantis:



We, the undersigned Mayors of Broward County, Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood, respectfully request that you reconsider your position against allowing the cruise industry to set sail pursuant to CDC guidelines. Port Everglades is located within the jurisdictional bounds of the three mayors, and we all consider reopening the port for cruise traffic to be extremely important to our county and cities.



As you know, the cruise industry is extremely important to Florida in general, and to Broward County in particular. We all applaud your past efforts to recognize this by making the reopening of ports in Florida a priority. We agreed with you that the CDC needed to set forth guidelines to reopen the industry. In fact, Mayor Geller wrote to the Florida Congressional Delegation and the CDC asking them to provide reopening guidance so that cruises could once again sail from Florida. The CDC has now provided guidelines, and the cruise companies are ready to begin sailing, which would have a huge positive impact on tourism, employment and our small businesses.



While the cruise lines are ready to set sail pursuant to CDC guidelines, they are currently prevented from doing so based on the state's "No Vaccine Passport" rules. The industry has made it clear that they will not sail from our ports unless they can ensure that their crew and passengers are vaccinated. Every indication that we have seen is that many passengers are not willing to start cruising again without knowing that their fellow passengers and the crew are vaccinated. We are extremely concerned that unless a resolution can be reached, this impasse over the rules will result in the loss of the cruise industry in Broward County and Florida overall.



We know that you are a strong conservative that normally wants to let businesses operate without over-burdensome government regulations. The private sector cruise industry wants to be able to assure their passengers that the crew and their fellow passengers are vaccinated. The industry believes that without this requirement, passengers will not cruise.



Cruise ships are either interstate commerce or international commerce, and thus it seems to us that the federal government does have the right to regulate these activities, although the state may also have some concurrent jurisdiction. Our interests are in seeing the cruise ships sail again from Port Everglades, with the jobs and economic impact that this will bring to our county and cities.



We encourage you to come up with a solution that allows the industry to operate from our ports. We fear that strict adherence to "No Vaccine Passport" rules -- an issue that the private sector opposes and the federal government (which has jurisdiction) also opposes -- will prevent what all four of us want, which is to reopen cruising in Florida.



Thank you for your consideration of this important matter.



Sincerely,



Steve Geller

Broward County Mayor



Dean Trantalis

Fort Lauderdale Mayor



Josh Levy

Hollywood Mayor