Threat prompts increased school police presence at Palm Beach Central High School

Good afternoon, Palm Beach Central High School parents and guardians, this is Principal Edgecomb,



I want to let you know that this afternoon, multiple students reported graffiti in a bathroom stall that included a threat to the school. The message was brought to administrators' attention, and we are working with School Police to determine who is responsible. Once we find the person or people responsible, they will face punishment as outlined in the Student Code of Conduct, as well as the possibility of criminal charges.



Even though we don't believe this to be a credible threat, we take this extremely seriously. Out of an abundance of caution, we will have an increased School Police presence on campus Friday.



I'm asking any students who might have information about this incident to please come forward and share what they know. We are also urging parents to speak with their children about the importance of seeing something and saying something – if you see someone making a threat, real or otherwise, please say something to an adult.



Please contact the school if you have any questions. Thank you for your continued support of Palm Beach Central High School.

