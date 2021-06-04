Detectives: Gunman in workplace shooting had just been fired

We are horrified and deeply saddened by the senseless violence that occurred today. The victim was part of the Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative family, and we are praying for the victim's loved ones, as well as all our team members and growers. We will be there for one another in the days, weeks and months ahead. We also thank the first responders who bravely and quickly responded to this tragic situation. We will continue to cooperate with local law enforcement and we are referring questions to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.