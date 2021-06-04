Mayor leaving to become village manager in Fla. Keys

"While a part of me would like to be mayor for as long as you -- the people -- would have me and while many supporters have encouraged me to seek higher office, after careful reflection, I have determined that I have no interest in pursuing a partisan elected office in today's political climate and that after fulfilling my original campaign promises to the people of Port St. Lucie, I owe it to my family to evaluate select public service employment opportunities in which I could continue serving the public while also doing a better job of taking care of my family financially," Oravec said in a May 20 Facebook post.