West Palm Beach water advisory lifted

The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County announced Friday morning that a water advisory for the city of West Palm Beach has been lifted.
The advisory was put in place May 28 after water tests last month showed the presence of the toxin cylindrospermosin.
Test results taken May 19 showed the level of algae-related toxin was above the threshold for elderly, sick, very young, and other vulnerable people, prompting the week-long advisory.
Health Department Spokesman Alex Shaw said Friday that water samples taken June 1-2 showed that toxin levels were below the health advisory limits for cylindrospermosin.
Health officials determined that the city's water system can resume operations, and all customers can use tap water for drinking.
Experts said West Palm Beach water customers should flush their water systems for at least five to ten minutes before resuming water use by turning on hot water taps and then cold water taps. Customers are also advised to change their water filters, including the one in their refrigerator and ice maker. All ice should be discarded.
The West Palm Beach Water Treatment Plant has an interactive map regarding service in their area.
The announcement comes after a Thursday afternoon news conference where Mayor Keith James said they were waiting for approval from regulatory agencies before the advisory was lifted.
