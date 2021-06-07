Paul goes distance with Mayweather in exhibition match

By Associated Press | June 7, 2021 at 1:21 PM EDT - Updated June 7 at 1:34 PM

Floyd Mayweather Jr. outclassed YouTube personality Logan Paul but couldn’t stop him inside the distance.

Mayweather and Paul boxed an eight-round exhibition Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium. With the bout not being scored, no winner was declared.

The 44-year-old Mayweather used the ring skills that propelled him to world titles in five divisions and a 50-0 career record to frustrate Paul with solid lead and counter shots.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. (right) goes in for a punch against Logan Paul during an exhibition boxing match at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Post-fight punch stats showed Mayweather comfortably ahead on total and power shots.

