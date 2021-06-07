Rental, utility assistance portal back open in Palm Beach County

June 7, 2021 at 3:21 PM EDT - Updated June 7 at 3:21 PM

The online application for emergency rental and utility assistance is back open in Palm Beach County.

Eligible tenants who experienced a loss of income as a direct result of COVID-19 are eligible for assistance with rent and utilities.

The portal is open!

Posted by Palm Beach County Community Services Department on Monday, June 7, 2021

ERA ELIGIBILITY

Eligible Palm Beach County residents must be a renter of a household in which at least one or more individuals meets all of the following criteria, including but not limited to:

  • Qualifies for unemployment or experienced a reduction of household income
  • Incurred significant costs or experienced other financial hardships due to COVID-19
  • Demonstrates a risk of homelessness or housing instability
  • Has a household income at or below 80% of the area median

Click here for a full list of eligibility requirements and to apply or call (561) 355-4792.

People who need one-on-one assistance with applications can receive help from the following Palm Beach County library branches weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

* Hagen Ranch Road
14350 Hagen Ranch Road
Delray Beach, FL 33446

* Gardens Branch
11303 Campus Drive
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

* Okeechobee Branch
5689 Okeechobee Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33417

*Glades Road Branch
20701 95th Ave. South
Boca Raton, FL 33434

* Belle Glade Branch
725 NW 4th St.
Belle Glade, FL 33430

* Acreage Branch
15801 Orange Blvd.
Loxahatchee, FL 33470

* West Boca Branch
18685 FL-7
Boca Raton, FL 33498

* Royal Palm Beach Branch
500 Civic Center Way
Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411

* Greenacres Branch
3750 Jog Road
Greenacres, FL 33467

* Main Library Branch
3650 Summit Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33406

