St. Lucie County students train to become veterinarians

"They can start working with licensed veterinarians and they will be the nurse assistant at that point," Shoun said. "Assistant is kind of the lower-end. And then they can work their way up to technician. So right from the get-go, they are going to be assisting with the technician hands-on with patients right up front. They can do reception work and they'll be doing kennel work, clean up. And they are actually the backbone for everything to flow all the way up to the vet."