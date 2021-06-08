Delray Beach City Commission selects new city manager

The Delray Beach City Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to hire a new city manager after the position was left vacant for the last year.
By a vote of 5-0, the commission selected Terrence R. Moore, the current city manager of College Park, Georgia.
The city has had an interim city manager after George Gretsas was placed on paid leave and provided a preliminary notice to terminate with cause in June 2020 after only five months on the job.
Gretsas was the sixth city manager or interim city manager for Delray Beach since 2013, including Neal de Jesus, who served twice as interim city manager.
Jennifer Alvarez has been serving as interim city manager since June 2020.
Moore was selected over two other finalists, Michael Bornstein, the city manager of Lake Worth Beach, and Leonard B. Sossamon, the interim city manager for Port Richey, Florida.
Reggie Cox, who lives in the northwest part of Delray Beach, said the new city manager must be someone who can step in and hit the ground running.
Cox called the city manager job a "revolving door" and a position that has not been "healthy for what Delray needs right now."
The city hosted a public panel with a small group of community members this week concerning the job.
Joy Howell attended the panel and said all three candidates would be a good choice.
"That is the good news, and that is when you know you have had a successful search process," Howell said.
She said she is hopeful the commission will choose the right candidate.
"I think it is very well positioned now for a candidate of the quality of these candidates to come in and build on that," Howell said.
City staff will begin negotiations with Moore regarding his contract which will then be approved by the commission.
