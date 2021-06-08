LIVE: Palm Beach County leaders gives COVID-19 update

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:
Palm Beach County leaders on Tuesday are providing an update on their latest response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
County health director Dr. Alina Alonso is addressing commissioners and delivering new information about coronavirus cases and vaccinations in Palm Beach County.
"We're doing very well with new cases," Alonso said. "They go up and down, but definitely a big change."
In a reassuring sign, Alonso said the level of community transmission in Palm Beach County has dropped from "substantial" to "moderate."
"We have continued to go down, and so has the rest of the state," Alonso said. "So that's really good."
Alonso said Palm Beach County's most recent daily COVID-19 positivity rate on June 5 was 2.8%. Health officials aim to keep that number below 5% because that allows for more effective contact tracing.
The health director said she expects to see "small increases" in cases around the July 4th holiday, as well as the holiday season later in the year, but nothing of major concern.
"Little bumps along the road, but not sustained curve going straight up because of the vaccinations and what a great job we have been doing with vaccines across the entire state of Florida," Alonso said.
According to the Florida Department of Health, 752,237 people in Palm Beach County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Statewide, more than 10 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, which represents 53% of Florida's population.
