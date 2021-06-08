Man injured in golf cart crash on Palm Beach dies

Two people riding in a golf cart on Palm Beach were rushed to a hospital Tuesday after they were hit by a car, police said.
One of the victims, an 83-year-old man, later died in the hospital and the second golf cart occupant remains in the hospital, though his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
Police said the riders were crossing the road at the Palm Beach Par 3 Golf Course, located in the 2300 block of South Ocean Boulevard, when they were struck.
A witness said one person was flown to the hospital and another was taken by ambulance.
The driver of the other vehicle involved remained on scene and was not hurt.
"This incident gives us cause to remind the community to be vigilant and safe when using the roadways in town," police said in a statement.
