New Florida law aims to protect small jets from potentially dangerous mixup

“HB 77, is the first language of its kind in the United States that regulates the storage and usage of several engine chemicals on airports. This bill makes Florida number one in jet safety, and I am proud that the Florida Legislature passed this language unanimously and our Governor took a firm stand to make Florida the first in the nation to address this issue. I look forward to seeing our Federal partners step up to the plate in the near future to ensure we are protecting lives even above 30,000 feet,” Overdorf said.