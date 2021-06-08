Palm Beach Co. animal shelters need more foster parents

"For those who want to make a difference and save the lives of animals right here in Palm Beach County, becoming a foster volunteer is truly one of the best things you can do," said Rich Anderson, Executive Director/CEO of Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League. "There's a great need for foster homes, especially with kitten season here in South Florida. Peggy Adams’ neonatal Kitten Nursery, which provides round-the-clock care for kitten newborns, has been a tremendous success. This also means we need more temporary foster homes for the kittens before they are ready to go to their forever home."