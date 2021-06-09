CMT Awards to honor country stars as well as pop, R&B acts

Guyton — who is nominated for two awards — will not only sing with Knight, she’ll also perform with BRELAND and present the CMT Equal Play Award to Linda Martell, one of the pioneering Black acts in country music and the first Black woman to perform solo at the Grand Ole Opry. The 86-year-old released the album “Color Me Country” in 1970, and the title track — a country cover of The Winstons’ R&B hit — became her biggest hit-to-date on the Billboard country music charts, reaching No. 22.