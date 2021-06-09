History curriculum standards take center stage in Florida

"Instruction on the required topics must be factual and objective, and may not suppress or distort significant historical events, such as the Holocaust, slavery, the Civil War and Reconstruction, Jim Crow, the civil rights movement, the Trail of Tears and contributions of African Americans, Hispanic people and women to our United States. The study of American History must include discussions of the principles outlined in the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution, the Bill of Rights and subsequent amendments that reflect a more diverse America than are represented in our founding documents."