UK: Queen marks late husband’s 100th birthday with new rose

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II receives a Duke of Edinburgh rose, given to her by Keith Weed, President of the Royal Horticultural Society, at Windsor Castle, England, Wednesday June 9, 2021. The newly bred deep pink commemorative rose has officially been named in memory of the late Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh. A royalty from the sale of each rose will go to The Duke of Edinburgh's Award Living Legacy Fund to support young people taking part in the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme. (Source: Steve Parsons/Pool via AP)