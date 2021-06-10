3 dead after shooting inside Publix in Royal Palm Beach

Three people are dead after a shooting Thursday morning inside a Publix grocery store in Royal Palm Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.
Spokeswoman Teri Barbera said it occurred at the corner of Royal Palm Beach Boulevard at Okeechobee Boulevard at The Crossroads shopping center.
Barbera said when deputies arrived they found three people dead from gunshot wounds near the produce area of the store.
The victims include a man, a woman and a child. The sheriff's office said the shooter is one of the people dead.
Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay said the deceased child is a toddler.
"This one is hard. You don't like to hear about these things in your district. You don't like to hear about them anywhere in the country," McKinlay said.
Chopper 5 was over the scene and spotted 15 to 20 Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office vehicles in the parking lot of the grocery store.
Detectives are in the beginning stages of determining what led up to the shooting.
The PBSO said this is not an active shooting situation.
The names of the victims have not been released.
There are no traffic delays in the area.
Publix spokeswoman Maria Brous released the following statement regarding the shooting:
