Arizona refurbishes gas chamber in push to resume executions

This this July 23, 2014, file photo, shows the state prison in Florence, Ariz., where corrections officials refurbished the state's gas chamber in December 2020 as the state tries to resume executions after a nearly seven-year hiatus. The last lethal-gas execution in the United States was carried in Arizona in 1999. The state also purchased materials in late 2020 to make hydrogen cyanide gas, which was used in executions in the U.S. and by the Nazi to kill 865,000 Jews at the Auschwitz concentration camp alone. (Source: AP Photo/File)