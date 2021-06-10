Woman, year-old grand son, male shooter dead in Publix shooting

Three people are dead -- a man, a woman and her year-old grandson -- in a shooting Thursday morning inside a Publix grocery store in Royal Palm Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
"There is no known motive or relationship between the gunman and the victims," PBSO spokeswoman Teri Barbera said in a news release Thursday night. "However, detectives are still investigating."
The victims' names will not be released because of Marsy's Law, Barbera said. The gunman was identified as Timothy J. Wall, 55.
Deputies were called to the shooting at 11:39 a.m. at the corner of Royal Palm Beach Boulevard at Okeechobee Boulevard at The Crossroads shopping center.
Barbera said when deputies arrived, they found three people dead from gunshot wounds near the produce area of the store.
One deputy was at a nearby dry cleaning business when the shooting occurred and rushed to the grocery store, but the shooting was already over by the time he arrived.
Publix will remain closed until Saturday, Barbera said.
Customers will be able to retrieve their personal items in front of the Publix between 9 a.m. and noon Friday.
Deputies said a handgun was used in the shooting.
Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay said earlier the deceased child is a toddler.
"This one is hard. You don't like to hear about these things in your district. You don't like to hear about them anywhere in the country," McKinlay said.
Chopper 5 was over the scene and spotted 15 to 20 Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office vehicles in the parking lot of the grocery store.
Detectives are in the beginning stages of determining what led to the shooting.
Publix spokeswoman Maria Brous released the following statement regarding the shooting:
Scripps Only Content 2021