Literacy Links Golf Tournament tees off for a good cause on Friday

He has spent the past year working at South Tech Prep Middle School, spending time in an intensive reading class working with students who need extra help. "I've always tried to be a very encouraging tutor, I think that my students have grown so much in confidence this past year which is so great to see," Oswald says. "At the beginning of the year a lot of them were a little dejected almost, they seemed less than willing to put in the effort to learn and advance to the next level. I think with my help and South Tech Prep's help, we've been able to get at least some of these students feeling more confident and feeling more comfortable. They brighten my day every day and it's great to be able to build these connections and relationships with these students."