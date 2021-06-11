State's coronavirus deaths increase in week by 280, cases by 11,454

The state reported 37,265 residents have died from coronavirus and there are 2,300,786 cases. The new cases in the state were 12,157, which is different than11,454 increase because of revisions. In the previous week, there were 11,590 new cases with a 3.6 percent positivity rate and it reached 43,576 in the weekend starting April 9 when the first-time rate was 8.0 percent.