Florida's Turnpike going cashless

The days of seeing toll booths along Florida's Turnpike in South Florida are now numbered.
The turnpike is now shifting to a cashless system.
An all-electronic tolling system will enable cashless toll collection through transponders or license plate readers and eliminates the need for a vehicle to stop to pay a toll.
Lecie Langille is traveling to Orlando on the Florida Turnpike. She’s been using the SunPass for a while now.
“Gosh, it’s been like three years. It is very convenient , you know. With technology these days, it does make things more convenient,” said Langille.
Technology will be replacing the toll booths along the Florida turnpike to be cashless. The process has already begun in certain sites in palm beach county.
“It's more simpler, right? I think it might be better in a way. I guess there’s pros and cons to everything,” said David Easley.
“I think it’s a good thing, it’s more efficient. But it’s a little sad to see that people are losing their jobs because of that. That’s just my opinion,” said Vanessa Osorio.
The all-electronic tolling system which is something already in place in many other states will rely on cameras, sensors and other advanced equipment to collect tolls electronically from prepaid accounts like SunPass or through toll-by-plate.
“It might make things go faster, and that’s the best part about being on the Turnpike, having things move nice and smooth,” said Amanda Ramsey.
Susan Lloyd agrees that the cashless tolls can keep the flow of traffic better. But, says she’ll miss the in person interaction.
“You kind of lose the personality, having like you know, seeing a person. Everything has become so electronic,” said Lloyd.
Sensors at the tolling points determine the number of axles on each vehicle, which establishes the appropriate toll amounts.
It'll be a couple of years before all the toll booths along Florida's Turnpike will be removed and replaced.
