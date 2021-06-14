1 dead, 3 wounded in I-95 shooting

One man is dead and three other people have been wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday on Interstate 95, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said.
Deputies were notified by the Florida Highway Patrol about a shooting that occurred in the southbound lanes of I-95 in or near Boynton Beach just after 12:30 p.m.
The victims, who were traveling in a burgundy Lexus, were wounded by gunfire from another vehicle while traveling south along I-95, Barbera said.
They then drove to Bethesda Hospital East for help.
One man was pronounced dead upon arrival, while three other adults were being treated for their injuries, Barbera said. They were expected to survive.
The car, which had multiple bullet holes in it, was later towed away.
Deputies were still searching for the shooter or shooters.
A motive for the shooting wasn't immediately known.
Scripps Only Content 2021