Could 'red flag' law have helped prevent Publix shooting?

"If I came into court as a law enforcement officer representing the agency and said, 'Look, judge, here are these Facebook postings or here are these Twitter statements -- "I'm thinking about shooting children" or "I'm thinking about shooting random people,"' I'm going to tell you, this day and age, in June of 2021, I cannot believe that there would be any judge in any competent jurisdiction, regardless of here in Florida or anywhere else, that would not immediately issue that ex-parte petition to direct that law enforcement agency to go out and seize those guns and or ammunition," Kaplan said.