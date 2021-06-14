Gov. DeSantis' plane diverted because of South Florida storms

A plane carrying Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was diverted and reportedly forced to land at Palm Beach International Airport on Monday because of thunderstorms across South Florida.
The governor was scheduled to speak at The Shul of Bal Harbour in Surfside at 12 p.m.
However, NBC News is reporting the governor’s plane was diverted due to storms over the Miami-area airports.
WPLG reporter Glenna Milberg, who is covering Monday's news conference, said the aircraft was diverted to Palm Beach International Airport.
As a result, the governor's news conference has been delayed until 2 p.m.
No other details have been released.
