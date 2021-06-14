NHC monitoring 3 areas for potential tropical development

It may just be June, but the tropics look like August.
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring three areas for potential tropical development.
The NHC is giving the area over the Bay of Campeche a high chance of development over the next 5 days as it drifts north and a tropical depression could form late in the week.
An area of low pressure off the Carolinas has a medium chance of development, but will move away from the U.S. out to sea.
An area off the coast of Africa has a low chance of development for now.
After Subtropical Storm Ana made an appearance in May, the next named storm will be called Bill.
