3 wounded in I-95 shooting released from hospital

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Three people wounded in a shooting along Interstate 95 have been released from a Boca Raton hospital, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said Tuesday.

The shooting occurred just after 12:30 p.m. Monday in the southbound lanes of I-95 in or near Boynton Beach.

Four people were traveling in a burgundy Lexus when they were wounded by gunfire coming from another vehicle, Barbera said. The victims then drove to Bethesda Hospital East for help.

One man in the car was pronounced dead upon arrival, while three other adults were treated for their injuries, Barbera said. Their identities haven't been released.

Deputies were still searching for the shooter or shooters Tuesday.

A motive was not immediately known.

