Boil water notice in effect Wednesday for parts of Riviera Beach

A precautionary boil water notice will impact some Riviera Beach residents this week.

The city said the notice goes into effect Wednesday, June 16, at 9 a.m. when contractors will move a water main.

The addresses affected by the boil water notice are the following;

RB boil water notice.PNG

The city said all water used for drinking, cooking making ice, brushing teeth, and washing dishes should be brought to a boil for at least one minute before it is used. Bottled water may also be used as an alternative.

The boil water order usually remains in effect for at least 72 hours, however, the time is subject to change.

An advisory notice will be issued after the water is tested and it is determined it's safe to drink.

