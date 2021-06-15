Commissioners refuse vote on tighter abortion regulations

Commissioners refuse vote on tighter abortion regulations
June 15, 2021 at 7:51 AM EDT - Updated June 15 at 12:16 PM

The Indian River County commissioners didn't vote on a proposal banning abortions past 20 weeks.

Pro-life supporters of the proposal asked commissioners to sponsor the ordinance with a vote, but Chairman Joseph E. Flescher said the commissioners don't have the ability to approve it.

Flescher told the pro-life speakers that while he agreed with their faith-based arguments, the Supreme Court had decided the matter and the state had laws to consider as well.

According to state law, abortions are allowed up to 24 weeks into a pregnancy with late term exceptions made in emergency cases.

The proposal would have also require clinics in the county to provide women seeking to terminate a pregnancy with more information on possible alternatives and health effects despite the risk of in-clinic abortions being extremely low and similar to other gynecological procedures that take place in doctor's offices every day.

Scripps Only Content 2021