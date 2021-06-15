Community on edge following deadly shooting at Publix

A memorial at a Royal Palm Beach Publix continued to grow on Monday after authorities say a man shot and killed a one-year-old child and his grandmother while they were shopping last Thursday.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the grandmother fought back after the gunman killed her grandson. Investigators believe the grandmother's bravery could have helped stop the suspect from killing others in the store.

Flowers and balloons piled up outside the Publix on Monday where a grandmother and her one-year-old grandson were shot and killed.

"I was in here working and all of a sudden I see the SWAT Team coming like they are in a movie," said Tong Kresge.

Kresge was working next door when the shooting happened last Thursday. She said as more details come out about what happened, the scarier it feels.

"Very scary, very, very, scared. I think we all are," Kresge said. "Make you look behind you like, who is that?"

"It never used to be like this, never," said Lundchman Maraj.

Maraj said he has been shopping here for decades

"I was very shocked, I was concerned about the employees," Maraj said.

Maraj said it’s hard to hear a baby was killed, but he said the grandmother is a hero for fighting back.

A fundraiser has been set up for the family of the victims to help pay for funeral costs.

A family friend posted that the outpouring of concern and compassion from the community has been overwhelming and appreciated by the family so much.

For more information about the GoFundMe account, click here.

