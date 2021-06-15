Advertisement

Deputies searching for missing, possibly endangered West Palm Beach man

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing West Palm Beach man they say has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and is possibly endangered.

PBSO said Gracelio Carvajal, 77, walked away from his residence located in the 4100 block of Plumosa Street and has not been seen or heard from since.

Gracelio is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall weighing 130 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a blue hat, white shirt, and blue pants.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Gracelio Carvajal is urged to contact PBSO at 561-688-3400 or your closest law enforcement agency.

