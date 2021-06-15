‘Gone Girl’ actor Lisa Banes dies 10 days after hit-and-run

FILE - This Jan. 26, 2015 file photo shows Lisa Banes, in Park City, Utah. The "Gone Girl" and "Cocktail" actor has died after being injured in a hit-and-run accident in New York. A police spokesperson says the 65-year-old Banes died Monday, June 15, 2021, at Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital. She was struck by a scooter or motorcycle while crossing a street on June 4. (Source: Victoria Will/Invision/AP)