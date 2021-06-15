Advertisement

Gov. DeSantis' plane diverted because of South Florida storms

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
A plane carrying Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was diverted and reportedly forced to land at Palm Beach International Airport on Monday because of thunderstorms across South Florida.

The governor was scheduled to speak at the Shul of Bal Harbour in Surfside at 12 p.m.

However, NBC News is reporting the governor’s plane was diverted due to storms over the Miami-area airports.

WPLG reporter Glenna Milberg, who is covering Monday's news conference, said the aircraft was diverted to Palm Beach International Airport.

The governor's news conference was delayed about two hours and started shortly after 2 p.m.

A protester briefly interrupted DeSantis' address on Monday while the governor was thanking local law enforcement officers for their commitment to the community.

"You're playing political games with our freedom of speech!" the protester shouted from the audience. "You're playing political games!"

A team of security officers quickly removed the man from the Shul. It's unclear what he was referring to with his comments.

Protester interrupts Gov. Ron DeSantis news conference in Surfside

