Indian River County Commissioners to discuss tighter abortion regulations

Tighter abortion regulations have been proposed in the Treasure Coast.
Indian River County Commissioners are scheduled to meet Tuesday to discuss a proposal banning abortions past 20 weeks.
Pro-life supporters of the proposal will be asking commissioners to sponsor the ordinance with a vote.
A “change.org,” petition supporting this Safe Harbor ordinance has gathered nearly 1,000 signatures ahead of the scheduled meeting.
According to state law, abortions are allowed up to 24 weeks into a pregnancy with late term exceptions made in emergency cases.
The proposal would also require clinics in the county to provide women seeking to terminate a pregnancy with more information on possible alternatives and health effects despite the risk being similar to other gynecological procedures that take place in doctor’s offices every day.
The meeting starts at 9 a.m. There are four different members of the public on the agenda scheduled to speak in support of the ordnance.
