Man injured in Delray Beach shooting

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
One man is hospitalized following a shooting in Delray Beach Monday evening.

The shooting occurred at 6:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Linton Lake Drive.

According to Delray Beach police, the man was shot multiple times and the shooter fled the scene.

The man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and later listed in stable condition, police said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police.

