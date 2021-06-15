Man injured in Delray Beach shooting
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
One man is hospitalized following a shooting in Delray Beach Monday evening.
The shooting occurred at 6:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Linton Lake Drive.
According to Delray Beach police, the man was shot multiple times and the shooter fled the scene.
The man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and later listed in stable condition, police said.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police.
