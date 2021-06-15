Palm Beach County school district graduations

Congratulations are in order for high school seniors in Palm Beach County.

The School District of Palm Beach County is celebrating its achievements with another week of in-person ceremonies at the South Florida Fairgrounds Expo Center.

Seniors at Dwyer and Palm Beach Gardens high schools turned their tassels Monday. More than 14,000 seniors are graduating from the Palm Beach County school district.

Tuesday, June 15, 20218 a.m. - Palm Beach Central High School1 p.m. - Spanish River Community High School6 p.m. - Pahokee High School

Wednesday, June 16, 20218 a.m. - Seminole Ridge Community High School12 p.m. - Alexander W. Dreyfoos School Of The Arts4 p.m. - Riviera Beach Preparatory and Achievement Academy8 p.m. - South Tech Academy

Thursday, June 17, 20218 a.m. - Palm Beach Lakes Community High School12 p.m. - Suncoast High School4 p.m. - Lake Worth Community High School8 p.m. - Inlet Grove High School

Friday, June 18, 20218 a.m. - Jupiter Community High School1 p.m. - Forest Hill Community High School6 p.m. - Glades Central Community High School

Saturday, June 19, 20218 a.m. - Atlantic Community High School1 p.m. - Boynton Beach Community High School6 p.m. - Boca Raton Community High School

Scripps Only Content 2021