Trump supporters gather to celebrate 45th president on 75th birthday

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Supporters of former President Donald Trump were celebrating his 75th birthday Monday in the county that he now calls home.

Trump's Club 45 USA organizers were gathering outside the Hilton Palm Beach Airport to show their support for the 45th president of the U.S.

A Club 45 USA meeting was scheduled for Monday evening.

Trump moved to his Mar-a-Lago Club after leaving the White House in January.

The former president has been spending the summer at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, where Donald Trump Jr. posted a video on Instagram of "family and great friends, as well as a few members of Congress," singing happy birthday to his father.

