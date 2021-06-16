LIVE: Boca Raton police searching for gunman involved in shooting

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:

Boca Raton police say they're searching for a gunman involved in a shooting on Wednesday morning.

Police tweeted around 11:45 a.m. the shooting happened in the 7000 block of Northwest 3rd Avenue.

According to police, the gunman fled the scene and is on foot. He's described as White with brown hair and brown eyes, no shirt, and black shorts.

If you see him, call 911 right away.

No other details have been released.

