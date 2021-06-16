Advertisement

LIVE: Boca Raton police searching for gunman involved in shooting

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:

Boca Raton police say they're searching for a gunman involved in a shooting on Wednesday morning.

Police tweeted around 11:45 a.m. the shooting happened in the 7000 block of Northwest 3rd Avenue.

According to police, the gunman fled the scene and is on foot. He's described as White with brown hair and brown eyes, no shirt, and black shorts.

If you see him, call 911 right away.

No other details have been released.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Ex-wife of Publix shooter 'disheartened' by sheriff's comments
Doctor recommends mineral sunscreens amid cancer concerns

Latest News

Gunman in custody following Boca Raton shooting, police say
FPL’s last coal-powered plant imploded
Shell contractor CSCI hiring superintendents at each job site
Pediatrician sees spike in regular respiratory illnesses in children